(WFSB) -- Congress is still battling it out over how to give federal relief to those affected by the coronavirus.
A $2 trillion economic stimulus package has been stalled for the second day in a row.
The stimulus package could provide direct payments to most Americans, and throw a lifeline to small businesses struggling across the country.
However, Republicans and Democrats are not on the same page.
"This legislation has many problems. At the top of the list - it includes a large corporate bailout with no protections for workers and virtually no oversight,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, who is also the Democratic minority leader.
"Doctors, nurses, small business employees, laid off Americans and vulnerable seniors need our help right now,” said Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican majority leader.
Some of the things on the table are Congress considers emergency aid, a $2 trillion stimulus package, with cash payments of $1,200 for individuals, and up to $4,000 for a family of four.
Connecticut is one state experiencing huge spikes in unemployment claims, 10,000 per day.
Congress may extend unemployment benefits and increasing coverage.
More relief could also come to small businesses, they could start out with loans and then be given grants, as long as they maintain payroll, which means they must have the same number of employees as they had before the coronavirus outbreak.
"We are also talking about aid to industries affected. One of the sticking points is the amount of transparency and oversight. So, this can't be used for executive bonuses or struck buyback, so that workers would really benefit,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Meanwhile, stocks continue to fall on Wall Street, even after the federal reserve said it would lend money to small and large businesses as well as local governments to help them cope.
