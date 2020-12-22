HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After months of delays, Congress finally passed a COVID-19 relief bill aimed at helping small businesses and the unemployed.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy scheduled a news conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the $900 billion bill's passage.
They said it provides direct payments to workers and families, extends expanded unemployment benefits and includes federal assistance for schools, small businesses and vaccine distribution.
Democrats and Republicans had to come together to get it done.
While the collaboration brought a sigh of relief, there's still a sense that plenty more needs to be done.
"We've had such a lack of customers, we have closed our business in general," said Misty Williams, who is unemployed.
Williams said she's a mother of three children who lost her job at a banquet hall in Connecticut.
She said the $600 she'll receive as part of the new relief bill will do little to help her fears moving forward.
"Six-hundred dollars is a month's worth of rent, and then it's back to 'let's hope I can work again somewhere else or have my parents aid me before I get back to a sufficient paycheck,'" Williams said.
For those who are unemployed, the bill provides $300 a week in federal unemployment aid.
Fifteen billion dollars will go toward helping Connecticut businesses, several of which said the money is long overdue.
"There's a lot in this for businesses," said Christ DiPentima, CBIA president and CEO. "It's finally time it came. We have been asking Washington to do something since the summertime."
Next up in making the COVID-19 relief package a reality is getting the signature of President Donald Trump.
Blumenthal said he is already looking longer term.
In a tweet he called the bill “too long delayed and still too little. It is the best we could secure from intransigent opponents, and I’ll continue fighting for more — another relief package early in the new year. Without a doubt, Congress will need to approve expanded support before this pandemic is over.”
This pandemic relief package is a morally imperative rescue measure—an economic&public health life raft for struggling families, businesses&hospitals. With so many in desperate need, we couldn’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Communities in CT are hurting&need help.— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 22, 2020
The $600 stimulus checks in the current relief package are for any individual who makes less than $75,000 a year or any couples that make less than $150,000. For each dependent child, parents receive an additional $600.
Murphy said the bill also includes key funding priorities.
“I’m on the Appropriations Committee to make sure that Connecticut’s priorities are included in the federal budget, and the bill we passed [Monday] is a clear win for our state,” Murphy said. “This funding package includes important money for testing and vaccine distribution that will help us combat COVID-19, and direct cash payments and small business assistance to help those in need. I’m also glad to see funding in this bill that supports longstanding local priorities like Amtrak, the Long Island Sound, and the new Coast Guard Museum, in addition to language repealing the mandate to sell Plum Island and providing first-time funding for the Hartford courthouse project. Finally, as we’ve seen mental health issues spike throughout COVID-19, I’m also proud my bipartisan legislation that cracks down on insurers who don’t pay for mental health treatment was included in this bill. Of course, there is a lot more work to do and I look forward to getting back to work with President-elect [Joe] Biden.”
