MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Congress is moving closer to passing a new stimulus bill to help businesses keep their heads above water as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage throughout the country.
However, that relief will come too late for some businesses.
Channel 3 was outside Qawa Coffee on Main Street in Middletown. Sunday, the business owners closed for good after nearly 20 years. They said they held on as long as they could, but now they are just one more financial victim of COVID-19.
Federal lawmakers have been trying to pass a bill to help small business owners and their employees.
A congressman from Virginia said they are closing in on the first stimulus bill agreement since March. The money would help people survive financially for the first three months of 2021. An agreement could come as early as Monday.
The current stimulus proposal would include $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits, a continued pause on student loan payments, extending the moratorium on evictions, and another round of the paycheck protection program which are low interest loans designed to help small business owners make ends meet.
Of course, the assistance is way too little way too late for many. According to Yelp, around 800 small businesses close every single day around the nation which is part of the reason many lawmakers said they must act now.
"So many millions have been thrown out of work through no fault of their own,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York.
The owners of Qawa Coffee said state and federal lawmakers have not stepped in to help quickly enough. They do say they hope to re-open, but not in this location.
