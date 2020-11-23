HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fresh off his own self-isolation for potential coronavirus exposure, Connecticut's senior senator urged Congressional leaders to push through funding for vaccine distribution.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal participated in a news conference on Monday morning in Hartford.
He and local health officials asked Congress to immediately approve at least $8.4 billion in additional funding to ensure the distribution of an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield said that the agency lacks resources needed for vaccine distribution, workforce training, public outreach and supply chain.
RELATED: Pfizer and BioNTech say final analysis shows coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns
A collaborative effort by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to have generated a vaccine that's 95 percent effective.
RELATED: Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective, according to company data
Moderna touted the same.
RELATED: AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine shown to be 'highly effective'
Most recently, AstraZeneca said its vaccine is 70 percent effect with no safety concerns.
Blumenthal, along with Sen. Chris Murphy, self-isolated last week following news that a member of Gov. Ned Lamont's senior staff, director of communications Max Reiss, tested positive for COVID-19.
RELATED: State officials self isolating after member of governor's senior staff tests positive for COVID
Blumenthal said he did not have close contact with Reiss and quarantined as a precaution. He also said he was tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.