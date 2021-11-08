HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's congressional delegation celebrated the passage of what they called a bipartisan infrastructure package.
Members of the delegation held a news conference to talk about what the $1.2 trillion deal meant for the country and the state.
It happened at 10 a.m. Monday at Union Station in Hartford.
The delegation admitted that some of the state's infrastructure systems were in rough shape.
It said more than $6 billion of the money in the deal will be Connecticut's. Lawmakers said it'll be used to improve roads, bridges, rails and broadband.
The deal includes $30 billion to improve railways along the northeast corridor between Boston and Washington DC.
Supporters said the deal will also create millions of jobs across the country.
The majority of Republicans in Congress voted against the deal. They voiced concerns over its cost.
Progressive Democrats also rejected the deal because they said they didn't believe the package does enough.
Congress has passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering on a major pillar of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda after months of internal deliberations and painstaking divisions among Democrats.
Monday, Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, along with Reps. John Larson, Joe Courtney, and Jahana Hayes, said were joined by construction workers and union leaders.
They said the legislation makes historic investments in highways, railroads, mass transit, clean energy, and coastal resilience, and will significantly improve the lives of all Connecticut residents and businesses.
"We are creating a new economy by creating new infrastructure," Blumenthal said. "We are investing not just in the roads and bridges and rail, but in the connections that bring us together as communities."
The legislation passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 228 to 206 on Friday, after previously being approved by the Senate in August by a vote 69 to 30.
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.
The plan is also expected to have a huge impact on the economy and create thousands of jobs.
Truckers and drivers said they'd like to see better roads and more places for truckers to park.
“We also need places to park the trucks, that would be good thing to be part of the infrastructure," said Collie Ramsey, of Hartford.
It means more jobs. It means better roads and bridges. It means we are investing in America.
