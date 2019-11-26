MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – As millions of Americans watch the impeachment inquiry hearings, one Essex man was actually in the room witnessing history.
Kyle Knickerbocker was one of just 50 members of the general public who attended the hearings in person.
“It did give me a sense of what’s at stake and how people feel at this time in our country’s history,” Knickerbocker said.
At least one other Connecticut homeowner was there too. Congressman Jim Himes, the second ranking Democratic member of the Intelligence Committee, drew national attention for his passionate defense of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.
On Tuesday night, Himes and Knickerbocker were in the same room again. Himes and Congressman John Larson hosted an impeachment inquiry forum that Knickerbocker and hundreds of other Connecticut residents attended at Manchester Community College.
“The purpose of impeachment it to tell this president and future presidents that there is behavior that will not be tolerate by the Congress,” Himes said.
The forum comes as a new Quinnipiac Poll shows the impeachment inquiry itself does not appear to have swayed many Americans.
The latest poll shows 45 percent of voters support removing Trump from office while 48 percent oppose it. The numbers are nearly identical to an October poll that found 48 percent of people approved of removing Trump.
Himes believes in the long-run, the Ukraine situation has made an impact.
“It looks like it’s about 55 now. What’s interesting if you look back six or seven months back, it was like 35 percent approve impeachment, so I think this Ukraine thing has really spoken to people even if the two weeks-worth of hearings hasn’t really changes people’s mind,” Himes said.
At this point, Knickerbocker isn’t sure whether Trump should be removed from office, but he hopes everyone learns more about what happened.
