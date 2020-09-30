(WFSB) -- Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is in the second week of her COVID-19 battle.
While she’s been quarantining, she’s also been documenting about how she’s feeling.
RELATED: Congresswoman Jahana Hayes wants members of Congress to be tested for COVID regularly
On Wednesday, she posted an update on Twitter saying “the lingering symptom is shortness of breath. After a 20-minute phone conversation, I feel like I ran a sprint.”
She went on to say “When I talk on the phone, friends say I sound so much better, but the simplest task leaves me exhausted."
Hayes is keeping a detailed, handwritten journal of her experience with the virus.
You can check out the updates on her Twitter page by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.