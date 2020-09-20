(WFSB) - Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is in quarantine after she was notified that one of her staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hayes made the announcement Saturday afternoon.
The positive test result comes shortly after a phased reopening of her offices.
Hayes says that she was in close contact with that staff member that tested positive and has worked in both her Connecticut and Washington D.C. offices this past week.
Right now, she says that while she is not exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus, she will get tested.
Hayes said that she will quarantine until she receives her test results.
All members of her staff have have been informed and directed to quarantine and get tested for the virus.
"I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe," stated Hayes.
Hayes added that both her Connecticut and Washington D.C. offices will be in a remote capacity until further notice.
