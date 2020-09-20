(WFSB) - Congresswoman Jahana Hayes remains in quarantine after she was notified that her COVID test yielded a positive result.
Hayes made the announcement Sunday morning.
Yesterday, Congresswoman Hayes said that she and her fellow staff members would quarantine after one of her staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
That positive test result came shortly after a phased reopening of her offices.
Hayes said that she was in close contact with that staff member that tested positive and worked in both her Connecticut and Washington D.C. offices this past week.
All members of her staff have have been informed and directed to quarantine and get tested for the virus.
Hayes went to two urgent care centers Saturday, but was unable to get tested.
She said that she was able to procure an appointment at a different urgent care center and was tested this morning.
"I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe," stated Hayes.
Members of Congress do not get tested regularly for the virus, according to a statement from Hayes' office.
Face coverings, social distancing, and frequent floor cleanings are the precautionary measures the House has taken.
"I have taken every possible precaution and still contracted the coronavirus," said Hayes.
Hayes' Connecticut and Washington D.C. offices will be in a remote capacity until further notice.
“My experience and the experience of my staff underscores the need for a national testing strategy with a coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results. This level of anxiety and uncertainty is untenable. I am asymptomatic, except for breathing issues which are being monitored. Please keep my family and my staff in your prayers," added Hayes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.