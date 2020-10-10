(WFSB) - A battle with the coronavirus has finally ended for Congresswoman Jahana Hayes.
Hayes announced over the weekend that her COVID test on Saturday yielded a negative result.
We can all do our part to keep our community safe 😷 😷 😷 💙 follow up Covid 19 test- negative 👩🏻🔬💛 made an appointment @RedCross to donate plasma 🩸 💙 got a flu shot 💉 By taking care of yourself- you take care of others!#teamhayes pic.twitter.com/3FpcKnm2JM— Jahana Hayes (@JahanaHayesCT) October 10, 2020
While getting tested for the virus, Hayes also received her flu shot and donated plasma.
Hayes has been documenting her personal battle with the virus and has been in quarantine since testing positive back in mid-September.
