(WFSB) - Congresswoman Jahana Hayes remains in quarantine after she was notified that her COVID test yielded a positive result.
Hayes made the announcement Sunday morning.
Yesterday, Congresswoman Hayes said that she and her fellow staff members would quarantine after one of her staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
That positive test result came shortly after a phased reopening of her offices.
Hayes said that she was in close contact with that staff member that tested positive and worked in both her Connecticut and Washington D.C. offices this past week.
"Already, I had a scratchy throat and shortness of breath, but I thought it was a case of seasonal allergies, but over the last two days it's clearly not allergies. So, I have an inhaler and a nebulizer, but I am definitely winded," Hayes said.
All members of her staff have have been informed and directed to quarantine and get tested for the virus.
Hayes went to two urgent care centers Saturday, but was unable to get tested.
She said that she was able to procure an appointment at a different urgent care center and was tested this morning.
"I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe," stated Hayes.
Members of Congress do not get tested regularly for the virus, according to a statement from Hayes' office. At least 17 other members of Congress have either tested positive or are presumed to have coronavirus.
Hayes would like members of Congress to be tested regularly.
"I am concerned, are we walking around as silent spreaders and not even knowing it. So, I am drafting a letter to leadership now to try to call for some changes," Hayes said.
Face coverings, social distancing, and frequent floor cleanings are the precautionary measures the House has taken.
"I have taken every possible precaution and still contracted the coronavirus," said Hayes.
Hayes' Connecticut and Washington D.C. offices will be in a remote capacity until further notice.
“My experience and the experience of my staff underscores the need for a national testing strategy with a coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results. This level of anxiety and uncertainty is untenable. I am asymptomatic, except for breathing issues which are being monitored. Please keep my family and my staff in your prayers," added Hayes.
Hayes' husband tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the year. He had different symptoms and had to be hospitalized.
Governor Ned Lamont was with Hayes 10 days ago. They attended a 911 ceremony at Sherwood Island State Park, but he says he's not concerned.
"Since I was outside, since I was wearing the mask, she was wearing the mask, it was for a very limited time," Lamont said.
Hayes' son is 12 and he was tested. She says testing should not be this difficult.
(1) comment
I love now how she had it happen to her, she appears to be more worried about people in congress versus her constituents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.