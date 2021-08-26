WATERBURY, Ct. (WFSB) - The Brass City hosted a memorial on Aug. 26, to honor those who died because of COVID-19.
The memorial was held at the Mattatuck Museum.
Waterbury still leads the state with COVID deaths. The city reported 410 people have died to the virus so far.
The youngest was an 18-year-old high school senior.
Grace Baptist Church just wanted to make sure each person was remembered and honored, to remind everyone, COVID-19 is still here.
The memorial went on for about an hour. People wrote their lost loved one’s name on a paper heart, said their name, and dropped it in tea lights on stage.
The goal of this memorial was to make up for lost time. Since we weren’t able to come together when most of these deaths happened.
Grace Baptist Pastor Kristopher Reese, who’s been a leader in the city’s vaccination efforts, stressed the importance of getting the shot and listening to medical experts. “A relative, a cousin of mine, his mother died from COVID a couple weeks ago. Because his brother told his mother not to believe in the vaccine. Not to get vaccinated because it’s poisoned. Filled her up with all these myths and lies regarding the vaccine, and she died because she listened to her son.”
Mayor Neil O’Leary also spoke at the service. He said 25 people are in the city’s hospitals with the virus. 5 of them in the ICU and all 5 are unvaccinated.
This isn't the only COVID-19 memorial the city is doing. There's another one Saturday, Aug 28, at the North End Recreational Center. It starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.