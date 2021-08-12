CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The positivity rate and hospitalizations across the state increased again on Aug. 12.
A fourth county, Middlesex, has been added to the high transmission category of COVID-19.
Experts said that we are doing much better than other states, mainly due to high vaccination rates.
But if cases continue to increase, statewide masking and social distancing may make a comeback.
Abraham Lobo said, “last summer we could not go out but this summer was much, much, better.”
He said he was able to get out and make the most of this summer, but as covid cases and hospitalizations creep up, he wonders what the fall will bring. “The kids are back in school next month, sort of getting mixed signals from that.”
Ninety-two more people are hospitalized due to COVID as compared to Aug. 5, and the positivity rate has gone from 2.7 % to 3.5 % within a week.
Still, doctors said Connecticut has the tools to handle the threat of a COVID resurgence.
Dr. Kevin Dieckhaus, of UConn Health, infectious diseases, said, I think we’re better prepared to handle it because our state, for all infectious purposes, are better vaccinated against COVID than we were with prior waves.”
“We’re one of the least likely states to have overflowing hospitals,” said Dr. Jessica Holzer, University of New Haven, School of Health Sciences.
Doctors said it’s hard to name a specific benchmark for when certain restrictions should go back in place, but they said we must keep an eye on hospitalization, and positive cases.
Holzer stated, “If we can keep getting that vaccination rate pushing forward, if we can get it into the 80s and even into the 90s, even the delta variant will struggle.”
If hospitalization and case numbers trend up, restrictions will have to go up, too.
“If it goes up it’s probably going to be the same winter as we had last year,” said Lobo.
We reached out to Governor Lamont’s office about whether we could see any additional restrictions. They said when emergency orders are issued, they’ll let us know.
They also added Lamont’s authority to issue those orders expires in a few weeks.
(1) comment
Hmm, that's 4 of the 8 counties at high risk. Great job King Ned! Where are all the "Ct is so great" advocates now?? Sheeple.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.