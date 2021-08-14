HARTFORD. Ct. (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut’s COVID-19 vaccine program will follow the CDC's recommendation and administer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
On Aug. 12, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration changed the emergency use authorization for both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to allow for certain individuals with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose.
This includes recipients of solid organ transplants and others who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
People are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised if they are/have:
- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
“The Connecticut Department of Public Health will work with providers and the public to ensure that individuals who need a third dose can get one,” Governor Lamont said. “Our vaccine providers stand ready to provide COVID vaccines in line with these updated recommendations.”
Those who meet the criteria for another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment or go to a walk-in clinic at any COVID vaccine provider location.
“This recommendation will apply to a relatively small number of individuals in Connecticut and we do not anticipate any challenges with adequate vaccine supply,” Commissioner Gifford said. “We have a broad and strong network of vaccine providers, including approximately 400 pharmacy locations alone, across the state that are ready to administer additional COVID 19 vaccine doses in line with these recommendations.”
Those who are not sure whether they meet the criteria for a third dose should consult with their doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.