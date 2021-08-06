HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont announced on Aug. 6, that he has directed an executive order be issued to require employees of all long-term care facilities get vaccinated for COVID-19.
It was signed by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz at the request of Governor Lamont.
Executive Order No. 13B, takes effect immediately.
It requires staff from these facilities to receive at least their first dose no later than September 7, 2021.
Long-term care facilities that do not comply with the order will be subject to a $20,000 civil penalty per day.
The definition of long-term care facilities includes:
- nursing homes
- residential care homes
- assisted living services agencies (i.e. agencies that provide staff to certain long-term care facilities)
- intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities
- managed residential communities
- chronic disease hospitals.
“We know for a fact that COVID-19 presents increased risk of severe illness and death among older adults, particularly those who have chronic conditions and compromised immune systems,” Governor Lamont said. “Now that vaccines are widely available and scientifically proven to be safe and the most effective method for preventing hospitalization and death, it would be absolutely irresponsible for anyone working in a long-term care facility to not receive this protection that could prevent widespread infection among those who are most vulnerable from dying of this communicable disease, some of whom for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated themselves. I applaud the staff of our long-term care facilities for everything they do to protect our older populations.”
