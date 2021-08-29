Conn. locals go to La. to help after Hurricane Ida

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Folks in Connecticut are heading to Louisiana to help in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
The Red Cross and Eversource will be sending responders and crews to support recovery efforts.
Today marks 16 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall on the gulf coast.
Now, Ida is wreaking havoc in Louisiana.
Eric Oubre, a Red Cross Responder and Ct. Sr. Director, was there in 2005, and he’s preparing to go back this week.
Many of us remember the heartbreaking images after Hurricane Katrina tattered the gulf coast
“It’s emotional because here we are 16 years later. Nobody ever thinks you will be in that same position,” said Oubre.
He was operating a shelter in Lafayette 16 years ago. He’ll be doing the same this week, along with several other workers from Connecticut.
Oubre said, “Their homes are gone, so we’re going to connect them with the local resources, all while doing this in a safe environment.”
Red cross workers will be running shelters, passing out meals, and connecting people with mental and spiritual services.
They’ll also be making sure hospitals have enough blood during this severe shortage.
Eversource will also be sending line crews to help restore power.
Already, more than 400,000 people across Louisiana have lost power.
Oubre recalled the confusion before and after Hurricane Katrina, heavy traffic with people trying to escape the area, folks seeking refuge and not knowing where they will live the next day.
He said the effects of Katrina are still felt. “Last year, we just closed Katrina’s last case, 16 years later.”
He asked Connecticut residents to be prepared for storms like this, and to donate. “My plea for people here is find a way to help. Donate time, donate blood, make a financial donation.”
There are several ways you can donate to help people in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
