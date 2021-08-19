CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Connecticut is offering student loan help as an incentive to help the lowest preforming school districts hire teachers.
Joseph Macary, Vernon Public Schools Superintendent said, "I think in the last five years, less people were going into teaching. But then I think COVID is an accelerant, and it accelerated that."
Macary said he's having a hard time hiring teachers. The number of people going into the profession dropped before COVID, and now more teachers are leaving the field.
It has been especially hard for towns in the Alliance District Program, a group of 33 districts wo are among the lowest performing in the state.
The Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, Frances Rabinowitz, said "I watch teachers leave and I feel that this will be a tool that will allow us to recruit the best and keep the best."
The program will help teachers with their student loans if they take a job in one of the Alliance Districts.
Applicants will be able to refinance their loans through the Connecticut Higher Education Supplemental loan authority at a lower rate.
Macary said he’ll take any help he can get. Those 33 alliance districts account for more than 40% of Connecticut’s students, so they need to hire more teachers. They can’t afford to pay as much, so those hires often leave after only a few years. "We’ve become a training ground for people, we need to be able to retain more of our people for consistency for our students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.