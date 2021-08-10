CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he is resigning on August 10.
Cuomo was accused of sexually harassing 11 women during his time in office.
The New York Attorney General concluded that Cuomo groped, kissed, hugged, and made inappropriate comments to former and current employees.
Gov. Lamont, who has often worked with Cuomo, called for Cuomo's resignation.
Since I came into office, I've worked hard to have a collaborative relationship with the governor of NY. I just spoke with @LtGovHochulNY, who will make history as the first woman to lead NY, and we pledged to maintain a close working relationship for our states and our region.— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 10, 2021
Sen. Blumenthal stated that, "It was absolutely the right decision, he had no other choice."
Sen. Chris Murphy said Cuomo's fate was sealed.
Cuomo has denied the claims, but he has apologized for "offending" the women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.