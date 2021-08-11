CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - While sports betting is now legal in Connecticut, it could be a little longer before you can place your bets.
Leslie O'Brien of the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) said, "we have to ensure that consumers are protected - we have to encourage responsible gaming."
The DCP is in charge of regulating online wagering and Connecticut's situation is unique.
The lottery, which will choose 15 locations for one site wagering, is a quasi-public agency. In most states it's either private or public not both.
One of those locations could be the XL Center in Hartford, which could be a big boost for downtown.
The plan would include a kiosk to place bets plus a sports entertainment zone which could be open every day.
The law that passed allows more than just sports wagering. It includes fantasy sports, online casino games and lottery games like keno.
However, the tribal chairman of the Mashantucket Pequots which runs Foxwoods casino is pretty optimistic. They’ve partnered up with draft kings, a sports betting operator.
Rodney Butler of Foxwoods Casino said, "I actually believe there's a great chance it’s going to happen exactly as we laid out. We have always said we are targeting the first week of September - in fact the first NFL game is September 9th."
