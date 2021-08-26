CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Veteran groups across Conn. are trying to help Afghans fill out paperwork to get visas, navigate the process, even sometimes trying to get them to the airport.
Then help any Afghans who can make it to us soil adjust to their new lives.
Alex Plitsas said, “We all serve as sort of trusted voices because we’ve been there.”
Afghanistan veterans are stepping up to help as the Biden Administration moves forward, pulling the military out of the country.
Groups like Digital Dunkirk said it’s been a challenge even before the Aug. 26 terrorist attacks in Kabul.
“At the moment I’ve got a boatload of Americans that are stuck outside the airport that I’m trying to get in,” said Plitsas.
It’s not just U.S. Citizens. These veteran groups said we also have obligation to tens of thousands of Afghans, interpreters and others who support the two decade military mission.
State Rep. Matt Blumenthal said, “Many of the interpreters we worked with took great risks to work with us, they kept us safe by allowing us to communicate.”
These veterans feel a moral obligation to help, but the Taliban are doing what it can to keep Afghans from leaving, setting up roadblocks and checkpoints.
Still, experts said the U.S. failing to help Afghans could make it hard to find allies in other countries in the future.
Kevin Buterbaugh, a professor at Southern Connecticut State University, said “The United States needs to find a way to get anybody out that was working with us and that might mean we need to stay longer.”
For Afghans who do get out, the work doesn’t stop once they reach U.S. soil. Groups in Connecticut are ready to help them find housing and supplies, as well as jobs and other needs.
Martine Dherte, Refugee Services Manager, Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants, said, “They’re definitely leaving with nothing on, but what they have on their backs.”
Experts were already skeptical the U.S. could evacuate everyone by Biden’s August 31st deadline.
Buterbaugh said, “There’s a reasonable chance that we see an extension of the deadline, that the president will be forced to do that.”
Buterbaugh said the U.S. does have some leverage if it wants to negotiate with the Taliban. The federal reserve can freeze most of the Taliban’s bank accounts, and both sides have a common enemy in ISIS.
