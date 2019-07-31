HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's attorney general announced an investigation into one of the largest electronic cigarette makers on Wednesday.
The investigation involves JUUL Labs, Inc. and its health claims.
Attorney General William Tong and Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection commissioner Michelle Seagull held a news conference on Wednesday morning.
Tong said JUUL was never approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a smoking cessation device.
The investigation seeks to probe to what extent Juul has marketed itself as an effective "quit smoking" method.
"There is mounting evidence to the contrary," Tong said. "Our investigation will seek to determine whether JUUL is making health claims without FDA approval in violation of the law. We will not prejudge the outcome of this investigation, but stand ready to act to protect public health should we uncover any violation of law."
E-cigarettes have been the target of investigations on both the local and national levels.
The Food and Drug Administration targeted Juul Labs last fall to take a look at its sales and marketing practices.
The FDA said it was interested in Juul's appeal to kids and teenagers.
In 2018, JUUL formed a marketing team tasked with forming new agreements with health plans, health providers, employers and the public.
The investigation is looking for information about the team and how it is disseminating its information. It also wants to know how many Connecticut consumers bought JUUL products using promotional offers as well as information JUUL may have retained regarding whether or not promotional pricing consumers are or were current or former smokers.
To see a copy of the Civil Investigative Demand written by Tong's office and the Department of Consumer Protection, head here.
(1) comment
Our lawmakers are as clueless here as they are with gun control. In one hand they say that you can't police yourself through a "crisis" while with the other they slap down a bill raising the tobacco age which, if you follow their logic, will do absolutely NOTHING to curb underage use of tobacco. Actually, it will do something. Raising the tobacco age to 21 is guaranteed to increase online purchases of vaping products which the state collects zero tax on while simultaneously undermining the tax they collect on cigarettes. It's mind-boggling trying to understand the reasoning for this legislation almost no one asked for and in which I see no cohesive, intelligent, or critically examined points. All of the evidence that supports the actions of lawmakers on this front is anecdotal or derived from one shoddy study or another as JUUL representatives have pointed out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.