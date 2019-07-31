HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's attorney general said he will announce an investigation into one of the largest electronic cigarette makers.
The investigation involves Juul Labs, Inc.
Attorney General William Tong and Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection commissioner Michelle Seagull scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.
It's happening at 11 a.m. at Tong's office in Hartford.
E-cigarettes have been the target of investigations on both the local and national levels.
The Food and Drug Administration targeted Juul Labs last fall to take a look at its sales and marketing practices.
The FDA said it was interested in Juul's appeal to kids and teenagers.
