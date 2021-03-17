HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the least federally-dependent states in the country.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released its list of 2021's Most & Least Federally Dependent States.
On it, Connecticut was the 9th least federally-dependent state.
WalletHub said it looked at return on taxes paid to the federal government, federal funding as a share of state revenue, and share of federal jobs.
Connecticut's "state residents' dependency" rank was 19. Its "state government dependency" rank was 46.
The least federally-dependent states were Delaware, New Jersey and Kansas.
The most dependent were New Mexico, Alaska and Mississippi.
Federal assistance to states came into the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WalletHub said for years, Americans looked at federal assistance programs with growing scrutiny, and the number of people dependent on government assistance was decreasing prior to the coronavirus crisis. Regardless of overall trends, though, it is clear that some states receive a far higher return on their federal income-tax contributions than others.
For a look at the complete results, head to WalletHub's website here.
