HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From a tax perspective, Connecticut is one of the worst states for all income earners, but perhaps more so for the rich, at least according to one website.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its report on 2019's Best States to be Rich or Poor from a Tax Perspective. It included the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
On it, Connecticut was the second worst state to be rich.
The state was also not so good for low income earners, coming in as the 14th worst.
For middle income earners, the Connecticut was the 10th worst.
WalletHub said it calculated the share of one's income that he or she contributes toward sales and excise taxes, property taxes and income taxes. That's how it identified the states in which taxpayers in different income brackets spent the most and least on taxes.
Here's how the contributing metrics broke down for Connecticut:
- 37th in low income earners - 10.64 percent of income goes to taxes
- 41st in middle income earners - 10.42 percent of income goes to taxes
- 50th in high income earners - 11.13 percent of income goes to taxes
The best state for high income earners was Alaska. The worst was New York.
The best state for low income earners was Delaware. The worst was Washington State.
Check out the complete results of the report on WalletHub's website here.
