FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Farmington based United Technologies and Raytheon are in merger talks, according to The Wall Street Journal and several media sources.
It is reportedly an all-stock deal to create an aerospace giant. United Technologies’ Greg Hayes would lead the new $166 billion company.
Last Monday, United Technologies announced plans to spin off their Carrier division and Otis elevator operation as stand-alone public companies.
Eyewitness News reached out to both United Technologies and Raytheon on Saturday evening, both declined to comment.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.