OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Lights, camera, action! That’s happening more and more in Connecticut.
We're seeing an uptick in movie production, which translates to hundreds of millions of dollars of money being spent in our state.
It might be Fall, but in Old Saybrook, there’s snow!
Christmas in Old Saybrook! 🎄 Who loves those Hallmark Channel and Lifetime holiday movies? 🎅🏻 They’re shooting one right now in town! 🎥https://t.co/EvpYtA1x4s@courtneyzieller will take you behind the scenes on @WFSBnews starting at 4— Mark Zinni (@MarkZinni) October 12, 2021
"We came down to have lunch and came across this, and was surprised to see that it snowed early in downtown Old Saybrook," Chris Lenda of Essex tells us.
"We came next door today so we could watch what’s going on," Sara Keaney of Old Saybrook said.
That’s because the outside of Fred Astire Dance Studio is now a scene of a movie.
"I picked up my sister from the airport yesterday and we came down Main Street, and saw the snow and things going on, and it was posted on Facebook," continued Keaney.
Old Saybrook resident Sara Keaney came back to see what was happening today.
"They filmed in Essex, Old Lyme. I don’t know if it’s Hallmark or other companies, but it’s great for Connecticut and great for curious citizens like myself," stated Keaney.
And she’s right. Filming isn’t just happening in Old Saybrook.
Most recently, production companies have set up movie sets in various towns and cities, including Middletown, Cromwell, Essex, Old Lyme, New Haven, and Stamford.
According to the state’s Department of Business and Community Development, production companies can apply for tax credits of up to thirty percent off for production and post production expenses in Connecticut and because of that, it’s attracting many of them.
Two years ago, 135 production companies filmed in our state and last year, that number almost topped 200.
"It’s pretty cool to see in a hometown that’s pretty quiet and you don’t really see movies being shot in this area so it’s nice to see that," Lenda added.
The Department of Business and Community Development says this production puts people to work and has a great economic impact on the state, adding:
"We are very happy with the increased level of production happening in Connecticut of late. Producers of streaming content have discovered the state and we are benefitting on multiple levels. We have succeeded in building a critical mass of production companies and broadcasters in Connecticut and that critical mass is in turn attracting more production. When these companies produce content in state it creates jobs, puts people in the trade to work, generates revenue and creates a real economic boon for the area in which they are filming. It’s all good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.