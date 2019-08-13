COLEBROOK, NH (WFSB) -- A Connecticut boy is recovering from injuries sustained after losing control and crashing the ATV he was riding in Colebrook, New Hampshire on Tuesday.
New Hampshire State Police said a 9-year-old boy was riding an ATV with his family and friends on the Upper Coos Recreational Trail in Colebrook, NH at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday when police said he lost control of his young model ATV.
Police said the boy went of the trail and down a small embankment, when he struck an obstruction and was ejected.
Police said he was injured, but thankfully because the family and his close proximity to ambulance services, he was quickly taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
