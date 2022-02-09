HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. will be retiring at the end of March.
The announcement was made in a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Colangelo is set to retire March 31.
The announcement comes after an investigation into the hiring of a state budget official's daughter.
An interim Chief Attorney will be appointed when he retires.
