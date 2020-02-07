HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A child's death in Connecticut has been linked to the flu.
According to the Department of Public Health, nine new flu-related deaths were reported in the state last week.
The report brought the total number of deaths this season to 32.
One of those deaths was a child, the DPH confirmed on Thursday.
Officials said the child was between the ages of 1 and 5 and lived in New Haven County.
Information about whether or not the victim had a flu shot was not released.
The DPH said between 75 and 80 percent of children who die from flu-related complications are not vaccinated.
It also revealed that this season, the B-strain of the virus is especially strong. That's the strain more likely to affect children.
"We are especially looking closely at those age ranges to make sure that all those individuals follow that advice in getting vaccinated," said Alan Siniscalchi, Department of Public Health.
Health officials said that even though it's February, people can still get a flu shot.
They also recommend practicing good hygiene, washing hands, avoiding people who are sick and getting rest.
To find out where to get a flu vaccine, click here.
Flu season generally runs into late March.
Health officials are reminding folks about what precautions to take to try to avoid getting sick:
- Cover your cough and wash your hands afterwards
- Wash hands frequently during the day with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.
- Stay home if you are sick to avoid infecting others.
- Disinfects frequently touches surfaces in your home: counter tops, doorknobs, faucets.
There are flu clinics available for folks across the state:
Meriden Health Dept. -- Available by appt., 203-630-4226, 165 Miller St.
Milford Health Dept. -- 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. walk-in, no appt. necessary, 82 New Haven Ave. Monthly Immunization Clinics: Feb. 11, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9
Naugatuck Health Dept. -- Flu shots available by appt., 203-881-3255
New Haven Health Dept. -- No appt. needed, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Uncas Health District -- Free flu shot with insurance, 860-823-1189 x123
