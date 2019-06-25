FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A video game called Wilderverse is giving patients a chance to enter a colorful and vibrant world during their visit to a Connecticut Children’s clinic.
It’s a one of a kind and simple to play video game.
Channel 3 got a look at the new technology and how it’s shifting treatment for families.
“It feels like it’s Disney World in the hospital,” said Roberto Sanchez of Newington.
Families walk in and see LED TV screens glowing. With a one-of-a-kind video game called Wilderverse, parents have never seen it anywhere else.
“Sometimes when you go to hospitals, it’s dull. Coming here it was pretty fun,” Sanchez said.
The infusion center sees patients as young as 4 years old and as old as young adults.
“She’s hooked up to the IV for two hours,” said Heather O’Connor.
O’Connor says the virtual reality game is a nice distraction from the IV.
“We have one up there, it’s a zebra and his name is Keith. It’s fun to just look up there and see where everybody else’s creatures are,” O’Connor said.
Patients are able to create their own avatar and customize it. Once it is created, patients are able to see them galloping around in the virtual reality world.
“These kids are amazing. They’re smart and funny and brave, and they have to go through things that kids really shouldn’t have to go through,” said Petra Amrein, IBD Clinical Care Coordinator at Connecticut Children’s.
Connecticut Children’s treats more than 800 patients for inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s.
Nurses say children getting treatment can play and interact with each other.
The center of the clinic is part of Wilderverse, as a tree, changing colors on command.
A way to escape into a dynamic and fun world could just be the start of what’s in store for the future of children’s healthcare.
“So, we wanted this to be place they can come and feel a sense of community and kind of just wonderment,” Amrein said.
