HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut Children’s Medical Center has announced that hundreds of employees will be placed on a temporary partial furlough.
Connecticut Children’s announced that 400 of its employees will be placed on this temporary partial furlough, which means they would have reduced schedules.
This is due to the financial pressure due to the COVID-19 virus.
“The resulting drop in our volume has forced us to take a hard look at our resources to ensure that we can continue offering the highest level of care to patients and families during this unprecedented and critical time,” said Monica Buchanan, Director of Corporate Communications for Connecticut Children’s.
In addition to the temporary partial furloughs, the hospital has announced some restructuring changes that resulted in the elimination of a small number of administrative positions.
“We are committed to supporting each other through this time and are establishing an employee assistance fund to help our team members in need. Our organization is confident in our resilience and remains focused on supporting patients, families and pediatricians in our community as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” Buchanan said.
