(WFSB) - Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is a rare Covid-19-related illness that still has medical experts scratching their heads.
MIS-C is being locally researched to better understand and faster detect it.
The first cases started coming into Connecticut Children Medical Center's last April.
"These were kids that were coming in with very high fever with an unexplained illness and when we saw them, we figured this could be related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief, Connecticut Children's.
To date, Connecticut Children's has admitted 115 patients with COVID-19 or MIS-C in children.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found the average age of a child diagnosed with MIS-C is 8.
Salazar said doctors still don't know exactly what causes it. However, it appears in children weeks after COVID-19 infection.
Symptoms include stomach pain, rash, fever, also hand and feet swelling.
It generally lasts for one to two weeks, but some patients are known to take a month to fully recover.
How often it occurs is up for debate.
Salazar said it's likely less than 1-percent of all COVID-19 cases.
"We need to study it,” she told Channel 3. “We need to understand if there are any long-term heart issues. We need to understand if there are any long-term learning issues [and] cognitive issues, and that's something we need to look at in kids."
MIS-C has been compared to another condition, Kawasaki disease.
The symptoms are very similar, and it seems to be triggered by an infectious disease.
Salazar said its exact cause is unknown as well.
He hopes COVID-19 and MIS-C can help lead to an answer.
"A lot of insights that are coming out of this new infection that will give us insights about what's been going on in kids the past 40 years in a disease we call Kawasaki," he said.
Salazar could get that answer soon.
The National Institutes of Health awarded him and eight others nationwide $20 million to study MIS-C.
With his funds, he said he is working to develop technology that could quickly detect MIS-C and Kawasaki, just with the patient's saliva.
Down the road, when doctors do know more about the conditions, the chip could help doctors start tailored treatments faster.
"[It’s] a one by one-centimeter chip,” Salazar explained.
If a child arrives to the emergency room with MIS-C symptoms, Salazar said the chip would identify if a child has it, Kawasaki disease or another viral illness within a half hour to an hour of the child's arrival.
So far, 50 kids are enrolled in the study.
Several labs are collaborating with Connecticut Children's on this, including some researchers from the country of Colombia.
The NIH funding will last for four years.
