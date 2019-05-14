NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two Connecticut cities are among the worst places to start a career, according to a list released on Tuesday.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com revealed its list of 2019's Best & Worst Places to Start a Career.
On it, Bridgeport was the 4th worst and New Haven was the 7th worst.
WalletHub said it looked at more than 180 U.S. cities to help recent college graduates find the best cradles for their budding careers.
It ranked the cities among 29 metrics, including the availability of entry-level jobs, average starting salary and workforce diversity.
The bottom three worst cities were Shreveport, LA, Montgomery, AL and Hialeah, FL.
The top three were Salt Lake City, UT, Pittsburgh, PA and Atlanta, GA.
To read the complete results, head to WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.