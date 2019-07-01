HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three Connecticut cities rank among the worst-run in the nation.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of the 2019's Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America.

Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport were listed among the worst.

Hartford was the 9th worst, New Haven was 17th and Bridgeport was 47th.

WalletHub said it compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the country's largest cities. It looked at their per-capita budgets and other metrics.

Hartford's "quality of city services' rank" was 135 and its "total budget per capita" rank was 138.

New Haven's was 133 and 120. Bridgeport's was 118 and 91.

The cities all the way at the bottom of the list included San Francisco, CA, Gulfport, MS and Washington DC. See the complete worst 10 here.

By contrast, the best-run cities were Nampa, ID, Provo, UT and Boise, ID.

Check out the complete WalletHub study on its website here.

