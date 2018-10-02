NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two Connecticut cities made a list of the "worst cities for people with disabilities."
The list was released on Tuesday by the personal finance website WalletHub.com.
New Haven was listed as the worst of the 182 cities surveyed.
Its quality of life rank was 134 and its health care rank was 173.
Bridgeport was 179, making it the fourth worst, according to WalletHub.
Researchers said they came up with the list in conjunction with October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
They said they compared the cities among 31 indicators, including wheelchair-accessible facilities per capita, rate of workers with disabilities and quality of public hospital system.
On the other end of the spectrum, Overland Park, KS, South Burlington, VT and Sioux Falls, SD were ranked as the "best cities for people with disabilities."
Check out the complete list on WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.