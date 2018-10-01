WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Several of Connecticut's cities were ranked among the slowest growing in the country, according to a new report.
The personal finance website
WalletHub.com released the results of its "2018's Fastest Growing Cities in America" study on Monday.
Out of the 515 cities surveyed, Waterbury was 508.
Its "sociodemographics rank" was 509 and its "jobs and economy" rank was 486.
Also on the list was Hartford at 482, Norwalk at 478, New Britain at 460, Bridgeport at 449, Danbury at 423, New Haven at 371 and Stamford at 352.
508 Waterbury. Sociodemographic rank: 509. Jobs & economy rank: 486. (Wikimedia)
482 Hartford. Sociodemographic rank: 471. Jobs & economy rank: 470. (Wikimedia)
478 Norwalk. Sociodemographic rank: 394. Jobs & economy rank: 501. (Wikimedia)
460 New Britain. Sociodemographic rank: 462. Jobs & economy rank: 422.(Wikimedia)
449 Bridgeport. Sociodemographic rank: 401. Jobs & economy rank: 455. (Wikimedia)
423 Danbury. Sociodemographic rank: 297. Jobs & economy rank: 492. (Wikimedia)
371 New Haven. Sociodemographic rank: 333. Jobs & economy rank: 376. (Wikimedia)
352 Stamford. Sociodemographic rank: 190. Jobs & economy rank: 482. (Wikimedia)
WalletHub said it looked at 15 key measures of both growth and decline over a period of seven years. The data sets included population growth, unemployment rate and growth in regional gross domestic product per capita.
The top three fastest-growing cities in the country included Fort Myers, FL, Midland, TX and Pearland, TX.
Erie, PA, Shreveport, LA and Decatur, IL were the slowest growing, respectively.
For the complete list, including more on how researchers came up with the findings, check out WalletHub's website
here.
