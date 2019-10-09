(WFSB) - Two Connecticut cities were ranked among the worst for people with disabilities.
The personal finance website WalletHub on Wednesday released its list of the best and worst cities for people with disabilities.
Out of 182 cities, New Haven ranked 179 and Bridgeport was 181.
WalletHub said it looked at 33 key indicators of disability-friendliness. The data sets included physicians per capita, rate of workers with disabilities and park accessibility.
New Haven's economic rank was 182, its quality of life rank was 102 and its healthcare rank was 104.
Bridgeport was 169, 140 and 166 in those categories.
Only Providence, RI ranked behind Bridgeport for the worst city.
The best cities were South Burlington, VT, Scottsdale, AZ, and St. Louis, MO.
Read the complete results of the list on WalletHub's website here.
