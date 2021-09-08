NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Virtual learning could be a reality again for some college students in the state.
Connecticut College in New London is dealing with a COVID outbreak and just revised how it is operating.
As of Wednesday morning, Connecticut College reported 64 students who tested positive for COVID and one staff member.
Many students said they hoped remote learning was in the past. However, it’s already a reality again.
The college said it is operating on “alert level 3.” That means students are still on campus but working remote.
It also said athletics are canceled for the time being and athletic buildings are closed.
Gatherings are not allowed inside. Outside, they’re only allowed in groups of three.
Only critical faculty members are permitted on campus. Others are asked to work remote.
The school said it is also asking all students to get tested for COVID twice a week.
Connecticut College does have a vaccine requirement but did not share information about the percentage of students who are fully vaccinated.
Channel 3 reached out to find out how many students have been vaccinated.
The college has over 1700 undergraduate students.
According to its website, it performed 951 COVID tests so far this week.
