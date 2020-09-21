NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London police have made an arrest in connection to a voyeurism case at Connecticut College.
On Sept. 19, 2020 around 10:11 p.m., officers responded to a dorm on the Connecticut College campus in New London for a reported incident of voyeurism in a dorm bathroom.
When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Spellman of Wilbraham, MA, who is a Connecticut College student.
When police made contact with Spellman, they seized electronic devices.
Spellman was arrested and charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct.
Police are encouraging anyone who has any information concerning these types of incidents or if anyone believes they are a victim of this type of crime to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-1481.
