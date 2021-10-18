(WFSB) – Earlier this morning, October 18, the state signed off on a collaboration with Amazon to provide courses to students through Connecticut State Community Colleges and Universities. These programs will be set up through Amazon Web Services Academy and will provide training for cloud computing jobs.
The state says it’s a way to improve the tech pool in Connecticut. According to the Governor’s office, last year 40,000 cloud-related tech jobs, were posted. Finding people with the right skills, however, is not always easy to come by as Governor Lamont explains.
“We have tens of thousands of jobs out there, many in the cloud based IT, coding world that we’re having a hard time filling and I as governor want to do everything I can that every business in this state knows they can grow and expand with a well trained workforce right here in CT,” says Lamont.
The certificate program is expected to cost just under $800 for 5-7 weeks of training and instruction. It is open to Connecticut residents who are in school or are looking to change jobs.
Training will be available this fall at four community colleges and will be in all Connecticut colleges by the spring and summer.
To learn more about the collaboration between Connecticut’s college and university system and Amazon’s web system, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.