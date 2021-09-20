WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) – The Big E is back.
The popular seasonal attraction kicked off last Friday and runs through Oct. 3.
Opening day featured a concert by Machine Gun Kelly. Over the weekend, Billy Idol and Zach Williams performed.
Wednesday, Sept. 22, is Connecticut Day at The Big E. Guests can walk through the ‘state buildings,’ visit exhibits, and watch the parade honoring the state.
See the full calendar of events or purchase tickets by clicking here.
