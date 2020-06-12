HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that the Department of Correction Commissioner had announced he is departing his position.
Commissioner Rollin Cook plans to lave his position with the DOC effective July 1, 2020.
Prior to joining the Lamont administration in January 2019, Cook served at the executive director of the Department of Corrections in Utah.
Cook says the decision to leave the agency was based solely for personal reasons.
“This decision was driven purely out of the love I have for my family and the fact is I miss them dearly,” Commissioner Cook said. “I view today as bittersweet having to leave the people that essentially became my family, while knowing in my heart that returning home to my wife and children is the right choice. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given to work side-by-side with the amazing men and women of the Connecticut Department of Correction. This agency is truly remarkable and my time spent here will forever be a part of who I am. I’m thankful for the support Governor Lamont showed since the day I arrived. Thank you all.”
Lamont has appointed Angel Quiros, the Connecticut Department of Correction’s Deputy Commissioner of Operations and Rehabilitative Services to serve as Acting Commissioner while a national search is conducted to permanently fill the position.
“Commissioner Cook has been a reliable, steady hand at our Department of Correction since I came into office, and I am grateful for his service and leadership,” Governor Lamont said. “He helped guide our prison system through a challenging and unprecedented time during this pandemic, and I can’t thank him enough for all of the work and thoughtfulness he has brought to the position.”
