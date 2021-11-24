WFSB- As traffic fatalities are on the rise, Connecticut State Police are urging drivers to stay safe this holiday season. Police are helping drivers stay safe through their Save The Night Connecticut project.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation Office of Highway Safety created a $10 discount code for Uber.
They are encouraging those who drink this holiday season to use ride services instead of putting themselves and other at risk on the road.
The discount code is SAVETHENIGHTCT. It is available now through January 14, 2022. Travelers can only use the code between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m.
This program was made possible because of a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), and in partnership with Uber.
“Traffic fatalities are increasing at an unprecedented rate,” says Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti.
“It is a real crisis. If you or someone you know, needs a sober ride, please opt for a ride and use this $10 Uber discount code to save the night, and potentially, save a life,” Giulietti says.
Ride-sharing services have been shown to reduce crash and impaired driving rates, by offering an alternative to getting behind the wheel impaired.
I’m shocked by this. Traffic fatalities are increasing an an unprecedented rate? I can’t understand that. Oh, wait! We had an alcohol issue in CT and now made smoking marijuana legal, so shouldn’t that have solved the problem? Have a couple of pops, smoke an j, and whala….all should be ok in CT. Let’s not forget many of those fatalities are people who are hit by “impaired drivers” Innocent people. Now, we’re spending more public funds, collected via taxes, to help persuade drunk and baked people to take an Uber instead of drive impaired. What a stupid move. Thanks CT Democrats! Happy Thanksgiving!
Yeah, nice fake news. You have no statistics to back up this ridiculous claim. But, I guess that is all that the GQP now has.
Also, just goes to show you actually DON'T back the blue. Just another GQP member that changes with the wind.
