HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's secretary of the state presided over the casting of ballots by the state's electors.
The state's seven electors officially selected President-elect Joe Biden as President of the United States on Monday afternoon.
Vice president-elect Kamala Harris was also chosen as Vice President of the United States.
The votes were certified around 12:40 p.m., Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said.
“The vote of the Electoral College marks the ceremonial end of the 2020 election and is a part of the peaceful transfer of power that is the hallmark of our American democracy,” Merrill said. “In the face of a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic, everyone in Connecticut, from state government to local election officials to the ten thousand volunteers who stepped up to be democracy heroes, was able to work together and hold an election where every eligible voter was able to register and cast their ballot, without putting their health at risk. The registrars of voters, town clerks, moderators, poll workers, and all the volunteers in each town deserve our gratitude for all their hard work over the last nine months. And of course, thank you to the voters, a record number of whom cast their ballots and made their voices heard in 2020.”
In accordance with the provisions in Connecticut General Statutes, Connecticut’s presidential electors convened at noon in the Senate Chamber of the State Capitol in Hartford.
Attendance was limited and social distancing protocols were followed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With 1,080,680 votes, 59.24 percent, for the Biden/Harris ticket versus 715,291 votes, 39.21 percent for Trump/ Pence, Connecticut voters elected the Democratic Party electors.
The state’s seven electors are Susan Barrett of Fairfield, John Kalamarides of Wilton, Dana Barcellos-Allen of Avon, William Smith of Hartford, Myrna Watanabe of Harwinton, Anthony Attanasio of Niantic and Dominic F. Balletto Jr. of East Haven.
After the votes were cast, the ballots were wax-sealed by staff of the Secretary of the State’s office. They will then be delivered to Congress, where a joint session of the House and Senate will take place on Jan. 6, 2021 to officially count the ballots from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Connecticut's electors joined those in every state and the District of Columbia in casting votes throughout Monday.
Biden not only won the national popular vote during last month's general election, he won 306 electoral votes compared to incumbent President Donald Trump's 232.
Biden needed 270 votes to secure the presidency.
