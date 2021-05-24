NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - An emergency drive-thru food distribution site in Norwich will be one of 10 sites available to people in need this summer.
Connecticut Food Bank / Foodshare announced on Monday morning the list of sites that will be in operation for the summer months.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz visited the Norwich location and joined Connecticut Food Bank / Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowki for a news conference at 10 a.m.
The sites will be in addition to the organization's network of 700 partner programs.
Organizers said it is critical that the services continue through the summer months when food insecurity typically increases and resources are more difficult to access.
They said sites are being funded by private donors and through proposed federal American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated by the State of Connecticut.
Each site is expected to serve 1,000 households per week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.