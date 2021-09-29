(WFSB) -- The Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare plan to keep their emergency drive-through food distribution sites going through October.
Each site is estimated to serve up to 1,000 households each week.
Officials also said fresh, Connecticut-grown produce will be available at all distributions.
“We know that nearly 500,000 people are struggling with food insecurity throughout Connecticut, and we also know that the last 18-months have hit our local growers and producers extremely hard. We are grateful for the continued support of the Governor and the Department of Agriculture. This partnership has allowed us to reach more people around the state and to offer support to the local farmers as well, through increased purchases of Connecticut Grown products,” said Jason Jakubowski, President & CEO, Connecticut Food Bank / Foodshare.
Distribution schedule: Monday through Saturday:
Norwich
Mondays, closed on Labor Day 9/6 • 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Parking lot across from Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill
28 Stonington Road, Norwich, CT 06360
East Hartford
Tuesdays, • 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Old Showcase Cinemas
936 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118
Norwalk
Wednesdays, • 8:30 am – 11:30 am
Veteran’s Memorial Park
42 Seaview Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06855
West Haven
Thursdays, • 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Vertical Church
225 Meloy Road, West Haven, CT 06516
Bristol
Thursday 10/21 • 4 pm – 6 pm
95 Vincent P Kelly Road, Bristol, CT 06010
Bridgeport
Saturdays • 7:45 am – 10:30 am
1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610
Putnam
Saturday 10/9 • 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Putnam Elementary School
33 Wicker Street, Putnam, CT 06260
Danbury
Saturdays, closed on 9/4 • 10:00 am-1:00 pm
Danbury High School
43 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, CT 06811
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.