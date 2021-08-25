(WFSB) -- The Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare plan to keep their emergency drive-through food distribution sites going through September.
Each site is estimated to serve up to 1,000 households each week.
Officials also said fresh, Connecticut-grown produce will be available at all distributions.
“When we announced the extension of these emergency sites through the summer, we were hopeful that we would be starting to move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. However, given the recent surge of the Delta variant, it is clear that we have not reached that point. We have not seen the attendance at these sites increase, but we have also not seen it decline. As such, we have decided to extend these distributions through September. As we have said throughout this pandemic, these distributions will not last forever. They are not sustainable or feasible in the long term. We encourage anybody in need to connect with their local food pantry as soon as possible,” said Jason Jakubowski, President & CEO, Connecticut Food Bank / Foodshare.
Distribution schedule: Monday through Saturday:
Norwich
Mondays, closed on Labor Day 9/6 • 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Parking lot across from Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill
28 Stonington Road, Norwich, CT 06360
East Hartford
Tuesdays, • 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Old Showcase Cinemas
936 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118
Norwalk
Wednesdays, closed on 9/8 • 8:30 am – 11:30 am
Veteran’s Memorial Park
42 Seaview Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06855
West Haven
Thursdays, • 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Vertical Church
225 Meloy Road, West Haven, CT 06516
Bristol
Thursday 9/16, 9/30 • 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
95 Vincent P Kelly Road, Bristol, CT 06010
Bridgeport
Saturdays, closed on 9/4 • 7:45 am – 10:30 am
1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610
Putnam
Saturday, 9/11, 9/25 • 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Putnam Elementary School
33 Wicker Street, Putnam, CT 06260
Danbury
Saturdays, closed on 9/4 • 10:00 am-1:00 pm
Danbury High School
43 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, CT 06811
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.