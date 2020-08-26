WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Food Bank scheduled a drive-through distribution event for Wednesday afternoon.
The organization said it expected to provide 15,000 meals through the contactless event.
It said the town's mayor, William Dickinson Jr., helped make the event possible.
The Connecticut Food Bank is located at 2 Research Pkwy.
The event is happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“People across our state are struggling with hunger due to jobs lost in this pandemic," said Daniel Gomez, chief operating officer, Connecticut Food Bank. "Research from Feeding America projects that food insecurity in New Haven County will rise this year by nearly 40 percent."
Gomez said 1 in 4 children in New Haven County is expected to face food insecurity this year, an increase of 50 percent.
The food distributed by Connecticut Food Bank at mobile sites is a supplement to the tens of millions of pounds each year that its network of community-based pantries, soup kitchens, and emergency shelters provide to people in need. The organization operates or supplies a combined number of 500 food access points across its six-county service area.
“We are grateful to our member agencies and we provide these mobile distributions to alleviate some of the pressure on them caused by this increasing demand," Gomez said. "Using our facility here in Wallingford is another way for us to create additional food access points and demonstrates our commitment to do whatever we can to support the community and our agencies."
Gomez said the Connecticut Food Bank expects to average 50 mobile food distribution events each month by the end of 2020.
