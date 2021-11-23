BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Connecticut Foodshare announced that it surpassed its goal and collected and distributed more than 50,000 turkeys.
As of 3 p.m., officials said 51,291 were collected and distributed to families through partner food pantries and meal programs.
“The only reason we reached our goal is because the entire state of Connecticut rallied to help our neighbors in need,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare. “This was our first-ever ‘Turkey and Thirty’ campaign as one statewide organization, and we had a steep hill to climb toward our goal – but thanks to the incredible generosity of people in Connecticut, we are happy to report that we exceeded our turkey goal and distributed more than 52,000 turkeys!”
There’s still time to give this holiday season. To make a donation, click here.
