HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- The Connecticut Polar Bears are a few days away from the USA Hockey Tier One National Championship in California.
Two girl’s hockey teams will represent Connecticut starting on Thursday. The Polar Bears are the first all-girls hockey program in state history.
The U-16 and the U-19 teams have been putting their all into preparing for the championship. It’s taken hours on and off the rink for the Polar Bears to reach this point.
“You have to want to come to the rink every day,” Coach of the Connecticut Polar Bears Janice Yang said. “You have to want to work.
The Polar Bears have been training since the summer through an intensive program, The Vault.
“It keeps us in shape,” player Cally Dixon said. “We do a lot of skating, we do high intensity practices, and it helps us bond as a team.”
Player Zoe Pincelli said her and her team have gone through a lot together.
“This is a really tight group,” Pincelli said. “I’m really excited to go through another challenge with them as well.”
The coaches say a positive culture is what makes the teams successful.
Assistant Coach of the Polar Bears Gwil Jones said the girls know when to work, but also have a good time doing it.
“They enjoy what they do,” Jones said. “They don’t mind coming to the rink.”
The Polar Bears have a rich history of strong teams and skilled players. They have won eleven national championships in the team’s 34-year history. This year, the girls are aiming for a twelfth victory.
“I’ve been working up to this my whole life and so has my team,” player Ellie Traggio said.
The championship games start on April 4 in Irvine, California.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on how the teams do.
(0) comments
